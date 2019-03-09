La Liga Results 2019 Week 27: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona remain seven points clear at the top of La Liga after coming from a goal down to beat struggling Rayo Vallecano 3-1 at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Goals from Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez handed the home side all three points and their fourth straight league win.

Atletico Madrid remain in sight of Barcelona in second place following a 1-0 win over Leganes. Saul Niguez scored the game's only goal for the hosts at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Saturday's other La Liga fixtures saw Alaves held by Eibar, while Getafe closed to within three points of Real Madrid in third place with victory over bottom side Huesca.

La Liga Scores

Alaves 1-1 Eibar

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes

Barcelona 3-1 Real Vallecano

Getafe 2-1 Huesca

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 27, 63, +43

2. Atletico Madrid: 27, 56, +22

3. Real Madrid: 26, 48, +12

4. Getafe: 27, 45, +12

5. Alaves: 27, 41, -2

6. Sevilla: 26, 37, +7

7. Valencia: 26, 36, +6

8. Real Betis: 26, 36, -2

9. Real Sociedad: 26, 35, +3

10. Eibar: 27, 35, -1

11. Espanyol: 27, 34, -8

12. Athletic Bilbao: 27, 34, -5

13. Leganes: 27, 33, -5

14. Girona: 26, 31, -7

15. Levante: 26, 30, -9

16. Real Valladolid: 26, 26, -14

17. Celta Vigo: 26, 25, -8

18. Villarreal: 26, 23, -8

19. Rayo Vallecano: 27, 23, -19

20. Huesca: 27, 22, -17

Saturday Recap

Barcelona dominated the first half at the Camp Nou but went behind when Raul de Tomas clinically finished off a quick break on 24 minutes.

The striker ran at the Barcelona defence and then curled a low finish past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for his 11th La Liga goal of the season:

Barcelona had chances to score in the first half, but Philippe Coutinho could only shoot tamely at goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, while Pique headed a decent chance well wide of goal.

The defender made amends with the equaliser six minutes before half-time. Messi whipped a free-kick into the penalty area for a completely unmarked Pique to head past Dimitrievski.

Manager Ernesto Valverde replaced Arthur with Ousmane Dembele at half-time, and Barcelona went ahead five minutes into the second half.

Jordi Amat was adjudged to have brought down Nelson Semedo in the penalty area, and Messi stroked home the resulting spot-kick:

Barcelona cruised through the rest of the second half and made the game safe with a third goal on 82 minutes.

Substitute Ivan Rakitic teed up Suarez in front of goal, and the Uruguay striker calmly swept the ball into an empty net for his 17th La Liga goal of the season.

Atletico Madrid remain in pursuit of Barcelona and left key players Saul, Alvaro Morata and Thomas Lemar out of their starting XI, with one eye clearly on Tuesday's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus.

Meanwhile, Leganes wore shirts with their mother's names on the back to mark International Women's Day:

The only goal of the game came on 50 minutes after Kenneth Omeruo brought down Angel Correa.

Half-time substitute Saul saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin but reacted quickly to net the rebound:

Atletico went close to extending their lead after going ahead. Both Thomas Partey and substitute Lemar were denied by the crossbar, as Atletico had to settle for a 1-0 win.