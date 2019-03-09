Eric Cantona Mocks Neymar on Social Media After Altercation with Father

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has taken to social media to mock Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar following reports he and the player's father clashed after Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match between both teams.

Per Goal's Sabrina Belalmi, French radio station RMC reported Cantona provoked Neymar Sr. after United's shock comeback win in Paris, where Marcus Rashford converted a late penalty to lead his side to a 3-1 triumph on the night to progress on away goals.

Cantona then took aim at Neymar himself on Instagram, mocking his latest injury that saw him unable to help his team-mates against United:

The Brazilian has suffered key injuries ahead of the Champions League knockout stages in back-to-back seasons.

According to the report, Cantona kicked off the back-and-forth when he "shushed" Neymar Sr. by putting his fingers to his lips, and the two traded insults. The former United star later joined the Red Devils in the dressing room to celebrate.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Per football writer Jeremy Smith, it wasn't the only high-profile confrontation following the contest in Paris:

Cantona hasn't shied away from criticising Neymar over the last few years:

The former Barcelona man watched as United turned around a 2-0 loss suffered in the first leg, with Romelu Lukaku bagging a brace before Rashford's late goal. Juan Bernat had scored PSG's only goal of the second leg.

It marked Les Parisiens' second consecutive exit from the competition in the round of 16, and Neymar missed last year's second leg against Real Madrid as well.