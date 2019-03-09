Eric Cantona Mocks Neymar on Social Media After Altercation with Father

Eric Cantona Mocks Neymar on Social Media After Altercation with FatherMarch 9, 2019
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has taken to social media to mock Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar following reports he and the player's father clashed after Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match between both teams.
Per Goal's Sabrina Belalmi, French radio station RMC reported Cantona provoked Neymar Sr. after United's shock comeback win in Paris, where Marcus Rashford converted a late penalty to lead his side to a 3-1 triumph on the night to progress on away goals.
Cantona then took aim at Neymar himself on Instagram, mocking his latest injury that saw him unable to help his team-mates against United:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona to PSG’s Neymar via Instagram. https://t.co/u5HFxfuprr
The Brazilian has suffered key injuries ahead of the Champions League knockout stages in back-to-back seasons.
According to the report, Cantona kicked off the back-and-forth when he "shushed" Neymar Sr. by putting his fingers to his lips, and the two traded insults. The former United star later joined the Red Devils in the dressing room to celebrate.
Per football writer Jeremy Smith, it wasn't the only high-profile confrontation following the contest in Paris:
Jeremy Smith @jeremysmith98
PSG's shock defeat this week provoked a few tense confrontations. Ex-teammates Evra and Rothen have publicly exchanged insults, while Neymar's dad reportedly climbed into Cantona's box, pushing one of Eric's friends, after they teased PSG's Brazilian players' entourages.
Cantona hasn't shied away from criticising Neymar over the last few years:
United Xtra @utdxtra
According to RMC, Eric Cantona and friends made provocative gestures towards Neymar at the end of the game. Neymar’s father was not happy and furiously pushed Eric’s friend. The security services intervened. Safe to say the King isn’t a fan of Neymar. 😂 https://t.co/pbblG4utRy
The former Barcelona man watched as United turned around a 2-0 loss suffered in the first leg, with Romelu Lukaku bagging a brace before Rashford's late goal. Juan Bernat had scored PSG's only goal of the second leg.
It marked Les Parisiens' second consecutive exit from the competition in the round of 16, and Neymar missed last year's second leg against Real Madrid as well.
