7 Best Options for Samoa Joe's First Feud as US Champion on WWE SmackDown Live

Credit: WWE.com

After two long years, Samoa Joe finally won his first title on the main roster on Tuesday's SmackDown when he defeated R-Truth for the United States Championship.

This feels long overdue as Joe was brought to the company with a lot of hype. He was one of the biggest stars in TNA and had been one of the most respected workers in the industry for years.

This puts Joe in a good position to get a high-profile match at WrestleMania 35, but it's unlikely he will end up facing R-Truth in a rematch.

As good as Truth is, WWE has never taken him too seriously. He will probably end up in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal while Joe faces someone else.

This article will look at the best options for Samoa Joe's first feud as United States champion.