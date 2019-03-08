NFL Rumors: Carlos Hyde to Visit Chiefs After Jaguars Release

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Carlos Hyde on Friday, and the Kansas City Chiefs might snatch him quickly from the free-agency pond.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday night that Hyde is set to visit with the Chiefs on Saturday.

Last season was Hyde's only one in Jacksonville, and it was lackluster to the tune of 58 carries for 189 yards and no touchdowns. Previously, Hyde rushed for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.