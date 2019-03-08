NFL Rumors: Carlos Hyde to Visit Chiefs After Jaguars Release

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIMarch 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 11: Carlos Hyde #34 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Carlos Hyde on Friday, and the Kansas City Chiefs might snatch him quickly from the free-agency pond.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday night that Hyde is set to visit with the Chiefs on Saturday.

Last season was Hyde's only one in Jacksonville, and it was lackluster to the tune of 58 carries for 189 yards and no touchdowns. Previously, Hyde rushed for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers

