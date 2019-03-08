Dak Prescott's Pit Bull Reportedly Bit off Part of Woman's Finger

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

According to court documents released Friday (h/t WFAA), Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's pet pit bull bit off a portion of a woman's finger in Frisco, Texas, after the woman found Prescott's dogs loose in her front yard on Feb. 25.

The dogs were attacking her wooden fence in an attempt to get to the woman's dogs.

Prescott's pit bull has been in quarantine and will remain there until the Frisco municipal court holds a hearing March 20 to determine whether Prescott's pit bull is a dangerous dog.

According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, a dog is deemed dangerous if the dog "makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury" in a place outside of an acceptable enclosure or "commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure...and those acts cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person."

Prior to the Feb. 25 incident, Frisco Animal Services Officers had been to Prescott's home to issue a warning twice in the past few months because his dogs had been loose in the neighborhood.