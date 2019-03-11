WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: The Shield and Biggest Winners and Losers

3 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

For the second pay-per-view in a row, Kofi Kingston is definitely a winner, despite simultaneously losing his match and not taking home the prize he set out to obtain.

Last time around at Elimination Chamber, he was nearly able to become WWE champion after a great performance that led to the crowd giving him a standing ovation in his loss against Daniel Bryan.

At Fastlane, Kingston was booked in a similar positive light as someone who fell victim to a three-count and it managed to endear him to the audience even more in the process.

Kingston was toyed with as he was promised a spot in the WWE Championship match, only to be forced into a handicap match against The Bar, which he lost due to the numbers not being in his favor.

As a result from this, the crowd chanted "we want Kofi" during the WWE title match even though two babyfaces in Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali were there to challenge Bryan for the title. It didn't matter, because they weren't Kingston.

This goes to show that even though Kingston was certainly not the plan to build to for WrestleMania back in 2018 when WWE first envisioned what to do, the powers that be know that putting him in the title match to come is the way to go.

Fastlane was one step closer in getting the crowd at a fever pitch begging for Kingston to get his one-on-one opportunity and when the trigger is pulled in the coming weeks, people will go ballistic.