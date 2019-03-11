WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: The Shield and Biggest Winners and Losers

WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: The Shield and Biggest Winners and LosersMarch 11, 2019
In many ways, WWE Fastlane 2019 was the final chance Superstars had to make a mark and force themselves into the conversation for a spot on WrestleMania 35's card.
Be it through gaining or retaining a championship belt, winning the right to challenge for a title or establishing momentum with a great performance, the biggest winners of the night would have a case for why they should be booked on the big event.
But in order to have winners, there must be losers. Some wrestlers at Fastlane weren't as fortunate and will head into Raw and SmackDown with their tail tucked between their legs.
Which men and women had great nights and which didn't have luck on their side?
Let's take a look at what happened throughout the show and determine the biggest winners and losers from Fastlane.
Full List of Match Results
- The New Day defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura by pinfall
- The Usos defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Asuka defeated Mandy Rose by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship
- The Bar defeated Kofi Kingston by pinfall
- The Revival defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet and Bobby Roode and Chad Gable by pinfall to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship
- Samoa Joe defeated Andrade, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth in a Fatal 4-Way match to retain the United States Championship
- The Boss 'n' Hug Connection defeated Nia Jax and Tamina by pinfall/submission to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship
- Daniel Bryan defeated Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat match by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship
- Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair by disqualification
- The Shield defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley by pinfall
Losers: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
Mandy Rose started the night in a rather positive situation as EC3 was flirting with her backstage—something she seemed to enjoy—as she was preparing for her shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Then, Sonya Deville interrupted the conversation and stood in the way of Rose's success for the first time in the night, shutting EC3 down and setting the tone for what was to come.
Later, in the match itself, Rose's performance was shoddy. She's been improving since her days on Tough Enough, but she's no ring general or technical master yet by any means and this was a step back in her progress.
To make things worse, Deville's attempt to help her friend for the second time was much more disastrous than the first bit of awkwardness, as she inadvertently cost her the match by making her trip on the ring apron she had messed with.
Rose could have walked away from Fastlane with a new romantic partner and her first championship in her career, but instead, she left with a potentially fractured friendship and a poor performance review.
Winner and Loser: Kofi Kingston
For the second pay-per-view in a row, Kofi Kingston is definitely a winner, despite simultaneously losing his match and not taking home the prize he set out to obtain.
Last time around at Elimination Chamber, he was nearly able to become WWE champion after a great performance that led to the crowd giving him a standing ovation in his loss against Daniel Bryan.
At Fastlane, Kingston was booked in a similar positive light as someone who fell victim to a three-count and it managed to endear him to the audience even more in the process.
Kingston was toyed with as he was promised a spot in the WWE Championship match, only to be forced into a handicap match against The Bar, which he lost due to the numbers not being in his favor.
As a result from this, the crowd chanted "we want Kofi" during the WWE title match even though two babyfaces in Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali were there to challenge Bryan for the title. It didn't matter, because they weren't Kingston.
This goes to show that even though Kingston was certainly not the plan to build to for WrestleMania back in 2018 when WWE first envisioned what to do, the powers that be know that putting him in the title match to come is the way to go.
Fastlane was one step closer in getting the crowd at a fever pitch begging for Kingston to get his one-on-one opportunity and when the trigger is pulled in the coming weeks, people will go ballistic.
Losers: The Miz and Shane McMahon
When facing a team like The Usos, who have won six tag team titles during their WWE careers, a makeshift random duo like The Miz and Shane McMahon had their work cut out for them and very slim chances to succeed.
Needless to say, they came up short for the second time in a row and failed to regain their SmackDown Tag Team Championship belts they had lost at Elimination Chamber.
All seemed well and good enough, though, with a post-match celebration that showed good sportsmanship and how you can still be proud of what you've done even if you've failed to achieve your goals, but that went out the window with McMahon's blindside.
Attacking The Miz and turning heel is a great way for McMahon to vent his frustrations, but it's going to backfire when he and The Miz face each other in a match at WrestleMania, as there is no way this leads to any other conclusion.
By losing their match and splitting up, McMahon sealed his fate for payback in several weeks while The Miz suffered the slings and arrows of his co-Best in the World partner's anger on this particular night.
Winner: Becky Lynch, Loser: Charlotte Flair
On one leg, Becky Lynch's chances of beating Charlotte Flair and earning her way into the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania weren't looking so great, no matter how much tenacity she showed.
Logically, there was almost no way she could win that match and it should have been a rather easy victory for Flair to seal the deal that it would be a singles match between she and Ronda Rousey.
However, The Man stood her ground as best she could and gritted her teeth through the pain long enough until she was bailed out with some interference from Rousey, who caused a disqualification win on Lynch's behalf.
Because of that, Lynch will now get that title shot, which was exactly what she was setting out to accomplish. Meanwhile, Flair has lost again to Lynch and couldn't take her down even when she had a bad leg, and will be forced to deal with her at WrestleMania.
That cuts Flair's chances of victory down from a 50-50 split to 33 percent.
This was the best case scenario for The Irish Lass Kicker and the worst possible outcome for The Queen.
Winners: The Shield
Whether Dean Ambrose is truly set to leave WWE soon and for how long is unknown at the moment to all but a handful of people, but if that's true, at least there was one last moment for The Shield to stand strong together in victory.
After some failed attempts to break the unit apart in the past year or so, injuries and medical problems that got in the way of plans and the overall negativity surrounding various points of all three of their careers, Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had a genuinely positive moment to finish Fastlane.
Their match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre had no stakes attached other than fans wanting it to be good and hoping to relieve some of that magic that brought The Shield together to begin with.
Thankfully, it delivered on those promises.
This was a fun segment with a heartwarming ending that was bittersweet in that it may never happen again, but at least there was this.
All things considered, even without titles being on the line or anything to make this particular win bigger in the history books, it's surely a major moment and something that those three Superstars will cherish.
