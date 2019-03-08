TCU Assistant Corey Barker Placed on Leave After Link to Bribery Scandal

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

TCU has placed assistant basketball coach Corey Barker on administrative leave after he was linked to the FBI's investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball.

Athletic director Jeremiah Donati announced Barker's leave in a statement to Dean Straka of the Dallas Morning News.

"While TCU conducts an internal review, assistant men's basketball coach Corey Barker has been placed on administrative leave," Donati said. "In light of the ongoing judicial process and our institutional practice of not discussing personnel matters, we will have no further comment."

Per Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Barker was alleged to have received a $6,000 payment from former Adidas consultant Christian Dawkins in exchange for steering future NBA players to him.

The report noted Barker hasn't been charged, nor is he expected to be in the case that has thus far resulted in three people, including Dawkins, being sentenced to prison for their role in the bribery scandal.

Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code were sentenced to six months. Adidas executive Jim Gatto received a nine-month sentence.

Per Wetzel, all three men will appeal the decision.

The FBI arrested 10 people in September 2017 as part of a two-year investigation into widespread bribery and corruption in college basketball.

Per Forde and Thamel, documents and bank records in the case revealed an "underground recruiting operation that could create NCAA rules issues for at least 20 Division I basketball programs and more than 25 players."

Barker is in his third season as an assistant on head coach Jamie Dixon's staff. He won an NIT championship with the Horned Frogs in 2016-17.