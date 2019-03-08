Tommaso Ciampa Undergoes Surgery, Roman Reigns Talks Dean Ambrose in WWE Roundup

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ciampa Undergoes Neck Surgery

WWE announced Friday that NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa underwent anterior cervical fusion surgery on his injured neck.

While WWE has yet to release an estimated timetable for Ciampa's return, Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com noted that it typically takes three-to-six months to recover from the specific surgery Ciampa underwent.

With Ciampa expected to be out past NXT TakeOver: New York next month, it is widely anticipated that he will vacate the NXT Championship at the next set of NXT television tapings.

It seemed as though NXT was building toward a blow-off match between Ciampa and Johnny Gargano despite the pair reuniting and teaming together as of late on NXT, Raw and SmackDown Live. If that is the case, Triple H will be forced to find a new opponent for Johnny Wrestling at TakeOver.

Ciampa and Gargano teamed to beat The Revival and The Bar on the Feb. 18 and 19 editions of Raw and SmackDown before also teaming up in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at the Feb. 20 NXT television tapings.

Ciampa has not competed since then, and it appears as though he will miss at least a few more months.

This marks the second major injury Ciampa has suffered during his time in WWE. Previously, the 33-year-old veteran missed eight months in 2017 and early 2018 with a torn ACL.

The injury leaves no shortage of question marks as it relates to what will happen with the NXT Championship and how it might impact Ciampa's call-up to the main roster once he does eventually return.

Reigns Talks Ambrose, The Usos Possibly Leaving WWE

Amid rumors that Dean Ambrose and The Usos may be on their way out of WWE, Roman Reigns addressed the speculation in an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com.

WWE released a statement in January saying that Ambrose will not be renewing his contract when it expires in April. Meanwhile, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that The Usos have yet to re-sign with WWE, and there is fear within the company that they will go elsewhere when their contracts expire in April.

Reigns discussed the situation and how he handles the possibility of three of his closest friends leaving WWE:

"I think I put a little bit more pressure on myself to be more than just a friend and a peer. The Usos ... obviously they are my family. But Dean is the same way...That's the hardest part for me. These situations where the business comes up and I'm always for giving advice, giving my perspective and what I might do in that situation. But when it comes down to it this is business, and these men are businessmen and they're going to have to take care of themselves and get the numbers and the years on the contracts that they want."

Ambrose is Reigns' Shield brother and real-life friend, while Jimmy and Jey Uso are Reigns' real-life cousins.

On the subject of Ambrose specifically, Reigns said that he intends to talk to his friend about the situation, but also noted that he will be supportive and remain in contact with Ambrose regardless of what he does:

"First of all, I had to read it through an article or Twitter or something like that, so I didn't really take it too seriously. I've always known Ambrose and we've talked about it—he likes to stay unpredictable. He likes to march to the beat of his own drum, and I know one thing is he just wants to be happy. He's kind of always been preparing to get to a point where he doesn't have to rely on anybody, and we've been fortunate enough to have a crazy roller coaster ride and such a great job over the past few years, and we've been fortunate enough to secure ourselves.

"So, I'm not surprised because I know if he wants a break, or needs a break, he's going to take it and do it his way. But it was a big shock and we still haven't really gotten into it, or really talked much about it, because since I got back it's been pretty much foot down to the floor, hitting the gas pedal pretty hard. But it's something we're going to have to get into a little more, it concerns me a bit. I never want one of my close friends to leave but if he does leave this company, we're still going to be close and talk all the time."

On Monday's episode of Raw, Ambrose saved Reigns and Seth Rollins from an attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin after they helped him the previous week. As a result, The Shield is set to face McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin at Fastlane on Sunday.

It is being billed as the final Shield match since Ambrose could be leaving, and it will also be Reigns first match since announcing that his leukemia returned in October.

Reigns is now in remission and slated to be a huge part of WWE moving forward, and it is clear that he would like to have Ambrose and The Usos along for the ride with him.

Banks, Bayley Appear at NXT Live Event

After making a surprise appearance on NXT television last week, WWE Women's Tag Team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley showed up at an NXT live event in Largo, Florida, on Thursday night.

As seen in the following video, Banks and Bayley discussed their mission to seek out competition at every level of WWE, including NXT:

Banks and Bayley watched as Kairi Sane and Io Shirai faced Vanessa Borne and Aliyah, as well as Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez. In the end, Sasha and Bayley saved Sane and Shirai from an attack at the hands of the two heel teams.

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection then celebrated in the ring with Sane and Shirai:

If Sasha and Bayley successfully defend their titles against Nia Jax and Tamina at Fastlane on Sunday, they will be in search of new opponents for WrestleMania. Based on what happened Thursday, Sane and Shirai may be in the running.

There could even be a multi-team match in the cards with Sasha and Bayley vowing to defend the titles against Raw, SmackDown and NXT teams.

Banks and Bayley are on a mission to make the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships the most prestigious titles in WWE, and by featuring them on every brand, they are on the right path to accomplishing that.

