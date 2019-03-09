Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Blues chasing fourth place.

Maurizio Sarri's first nine months in charge have been fraught with errors and mistakes, and the Stamford Bridge outfit must discover their best form in the final stretch of the campaign.

Wolves have been a revelation since their promotion from the EFL Championship. The top-flight new boys are just one place below their opponents, but reside 13 points behind Chelsea.

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 2:05 p.m. (GMT), 10:05 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Chelsea: 8-15, Wolves: 6-1, draw: 16-5

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker

Preview

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Despite a promising start to the season, when Sarri's team threatened they could be title challengers, its been a disappointing campaign for the Italian boss.

Controversy has dogged the team, with Sarri publicly stating he has found it hard to motivate his troops.

Chelsea's players have lacked conviction in games and 'Sarri-ball' has not come easy to the squad since the summer.

The Blues' 3-0 UEFA Europa League victory over Dynamo Kiev could release the tension for Sarri as he mulls over who should start at Stamford Bridge in the chase for fourth.

Chelsea have quelled the immediate fears about their form, but Wolves pose a real threat to the next three points on offer.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo gave his squad credit for their strong performances in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to west London, per the Express & Star:

Wolves have won more Premier League games than Everton, West Ham United or Leicester City this term. They've proved to be a formidable opponent despite a small squad, and relegation has never been on the cards.

After such a consistent campaign for a promoted side, a downturn in results could follow, and Chelsea will hope this might be the case.

However, Nuno has installed a work ethic into his team that's carried over from last season's success. Wolves are not the type of side you want to face as you chase victories to climb the table.

Sarri needs a strong finish to the season and any slip in their next game will once again create drama and gossip.

If Chelsea slip out of top-four contention as they chase the Europa League, the Blues coach will find it difficult to extend his tenure into next season.

However, Sarri's men are just two points behind fourth-placed United, and with a game in hand, Chelsea remain in full control of their future.