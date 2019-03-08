MLB to Experiment with Robot Umpires, More Rule Changes in Atlantic League

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 24: General view as the umpire crew heads to the field for a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on February 24, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Astros won 5-2. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Atlantic League will feature a radar system dubbed TrackMan to help home-plate umpires call balls and strikes during the 2019 season as part of an agreement with Major League Baseball. 

On Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported the robot umpire assistant is one of several tests the independent baseball league will run this year as part of its partnership with MLB. Other ideas being evaluated include banning the infield shift and a three-batter minimum for pitchers.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

