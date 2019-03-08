Claudio Ranieri Named Roma's Interim Manager After Eusebio Di Francesco Sacking

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Claudio Ranieri has been named Roma's interim manager after the exit of Eusebio Di Francesco following the side's Champions League exit at the hands of Porto on Wednesday.

The Italian giants confirmed Ranieri's return on their official website on Friday, and he will stay in temporary control until June 30.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City boss, who recently left Fulham, has previously played for and managed the Giallorossi.

Di Francesco's departure was confirmed on Thursday, with Roma three points off the Champions League places in fifth and having been eliminated from Europe's premier competition at the last-16 stage.

Club president Jim Pallotta said he was pleased to bring Ranieri back to the Italian capital.

"We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club."

"We have one objective remaining this season and that is to finish in the highest possible league position and secure qualification for the Champions League."

"At this stage of the campaign, it was important to bring in a coach who knows the club, understands the environment, can speak the language and is able to motivate the players. Claudio ticks all of those boxes and he's very excited to take on this challenge."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The manager has a wealth of experience and was in charge at the Stadio Olimpico for 18 months after his appointment in 2009.

Ranieri famously led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2015-16 and was awarded The Best FIFA Football Coach accolade as a result of the Foxes' staggering achievement.

The Italian has also previously coached Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan, Monaco, Valencia and Fiorentina. He has also spent time in the international arena as manager of Greece.

Roma legend and current director Francesco Totti said he approves of the temporary appointment, per the club's website.

"Claudio's from the city, he's a Roma fan but more than that, he's one of the most experienced coaches in world football."

"What we need now is a safe pair of hands to guide us back into the top four and ensure that we are playing Champions League football again next season. We have 12 games left and we need to win as many of them as possible."

The 67-year-old was in charge at Fulham for only three months and was dismissed from his duties in late February after failing to spark the club's form.