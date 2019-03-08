Ruben Loftus-Cheek on Callum Hudson-Odoi Rotation: 'It's Part of the Game'

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has said Callum Hudson-Odoi's recent rotation and subsequent frustration is "part of the game."

Hudson-Odoi came off the bench and impressed once again in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as his goal made it 3-0 to the Blues in the first leg of their last-16 showdown with Dynamo Kiev. Loftus-Cheek, who also came on as a substitute, laid on the assist.

There has been some anger among fans regarding the limited game time for both Loftus-Cheek and Hudson-Odoi, especially given the latter has been strongly linked with Bayern Munich as of late.

Per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Loftus-Cheek thinks his young team-mate is good enough and that he needs to be patient:

"He is such a good kid and seeing him do so well I'm really happy for him. To give him that assist felt good. I think he is doing so well now, he wants to play. He is young, fresh, has that momentum. He is scoring so, when he doesn't start and feels he should, it's part of the game.

"I've told him 'you're at a big club, you're young, just keep your head focused and keep doing what you're doing,' as he did against Dynamo. He came on and did well. If he's good enough, he's good enough. I think the manager knows him well."

Here's a reminder of Hudson-Odoi's goal, which should make the tie safe for Chelsea:

Prior to the game, former Blues player and manager Glenn Hoddle said he would like to see the winger in the starting XI from the off more frequently, per BT Sport Football:

Despite another exciting cameo off the bench, manager Maurizio Sarri was quick to calm any hype regarding the England youth international. "I think to have pressure when you are 18 is very dangerous for the player," he said, per BBC Sport.

At the moment, Hudson-Odoi doesn't appear to a young man under any pressure. When he enters games, his fearless running and belief in his ability sees him trouble opponents; the fact he's already showcasing a productive edge in his play is an encouraging sign, too.

Chelsea supporters will also be worried about a possible departure, with Bayern making their interest known and the player's contract set to run out in the summer of 2020.

Oliver Harbord of Football.London thinks the youngster needs to play if he's to remain at the club:

What is clear is that Hudson-Odoi can play a role in the Blues' end to the campaign, as they continue to compete for a top-four spot and the Europa League trophy.

As of yet, he's yet to start a Premier League game this season despite shining in the cup competitions. While Sarri's side have slipped back into a good run of form recently, making a case for holding Hudson-Odoi back for much longer is tough.