NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers Shopping RT Marcus Gilbert Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert is reportedly on the trade block.

On Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Steelers are "shopping" Gilbert, who posted a cryptic message on Twitter earlier in the day:

The 31-year-old University of Florida product has spent his entire professional career with the Steelers since the team selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft.

He's been limited to 12 appearances over the past two seasons because of injuries and a four-game suspension in 2017 for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Last week, it sounded like Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert expected Gilbert to return as a starter in 2019 in comments made at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"We have the two starters—Al Villanueva and Marcus Gilbert," Colbert told reporters. "Matt Feiler did a great job stepping in when Marcus got hurt. Chuks Okorafor did a nice job when Matt got hurt and Marcus was out. So really, that's four guys who have played in legitimate NFL games."

Gilbert is entering the final year of his contract with a $6.6 million cap hit for 2019. The Steelers can save $4.9 million in cap space with a release or trade, per Spotrac.

The team's starting right tackle, who's made 88 appearances (87 starts) across eight seasons, was graded as the NFL's 41st-best tackle by Pro Football Focus in 2018.

So far, it's unclear whether the Steelers have found any interested trade suitors.