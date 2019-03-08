Fernandinho, John Stones Out for Manchester City vs. Watford, Says Pep Guardiola

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fernandinho and John Stones are both set to be absent for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Stones, along with Kevin De Bruyne, had to be substituted in the Sky Blues' 1-0 win at Bournemouth last time out, and Fernandinho has missed City's last two matches.

Guardiola also said Aymeric Laporte remains a major doubt, while De Bruyne was already expected to be absent after picking up a hamstring problem against the Cherries:

City have a remarkable record against the Hornets. They have won each of their last seven Premier League games against Watford by an aggregate score of 22-3.

Javi Gracia has overseen a fine campaign in 2018-19 and his side sit eighth in the English top flight.

Watford have still struggled against top-six sides, though, most recently losing 5-0 to Liverpool, City's title rivals.

As such, even without some of their key players, the Sky Blues have the depth to win their sixth league game on the bounce on Saturday.

A victory would take them four points clear at the top of the Premier League table and pile pressure on Jurgen Klopp's Reds side, who don't face Burnley until Sunday:

Saturday's meeting with Watford is City's last Premier League game until they face Fulham on Saturday, March 30, by which time Guardiola will hope to have many of his key players back fit.

In the interim they host Schalke in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie, leading 3-2 on aggregate, and visit Championship side Swansea City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.