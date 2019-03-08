Steven Gerrard: Liverpool Title This Season Won't Heal 'Wound' from 2013-14

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard does not believe a Liverpool Premier League win this season will heal the "wound" that remains open from his side's inability to clinch the title in 2013-14.

Five years ago, Gerrard's Reds side topped the Premier League table by five points after 35 matches of the season and looked well set to end the club's title drought stretching back to 1990.

They then lost control of the title race after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Anfield, a match in which Gerrard infamously slipped to gift the Blues the opening goal:

Manchester City took full advantage of Liverpool's defeat and eventually won the title by two points.

In a slightly different fashion in 2018-19, Liverpool have lost a seven-point lead at the top of the table and are now one point back from City:

They still have nine games to turn things around. But Gerrard, now manager of Scottish Premiership side Rangers, said he will still feel the pain of 2013-14 even if Liverpool win the title this season, per Mark Ogden of ESPN FC:

"This wound has been open since my experience. I am not sure it will close because I can't change that experience and my experience. It doesn't affect how I feel towards what I am looking in on now. I look at a squad of players, some of whom I am still friends with.

"I see a support that gave me absolutely everything from the terraces and around the world. I just hope for their sake, and mine as a supporter, that come the end of the competition they are victorious. But it won't make me or my wound feel any different.

"I don't just look back to that one game [Chelsea] or one campaign. I don't overthink and drive myself crazy over it. At the same time, I have been honest and open, it was such a big year. [The Premier League] was the trophy that eluded me, so of course I am always going to look back and wish it was different."

Gerrard, 38, added his advice to the current Liverpool players: "Don't overthink it. Just enjoy it. Believe in yourselves."

The former England captain was part of Liverpool's senior side from 1998 to 2015. He never came closer to winning a Premier League title than in 2013-14.

Gerrard finished runner-up in the English top flight on three occasions, but in 2001-02, Liverpool were seven points behind champions Arsenal and four points off Manchester United in 2008-09.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp's squad no longer boast the kind of inspirational leader Gerrard was during his time at Anfield.

But the current Liverpool team is arguably better than any Gerrard ever played in, even when winning the UEFA Champions League in 2005.

The Reds have lost just one Premier League game all season, but their recent run of just four wins in nine in 2019 has seen them drop just behind City in the title race.

Draws against Everton, Manchester United, West Ham United and Leicester City have all proved damaging.

The gap is still only one point, though, and Liverpool face a Burnley side at Anfield on Sunday who have recently lost back-to-back matches against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.