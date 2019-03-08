The Shield, Elias and the Best and Worst Entrances in WWE Today

0 of 12

WWE Superstars aren't just wrestlers. They are performers who are expected to portray fully developed characters with a certain level of pageantry.

First impressions are important, and for a pro wrestler, their entrance can be a great way to connect with the WWE Universe while simultaneously intimidating their opponent.

Arguably, the most iconic entrance of all time is The Undertaker's. As soon as the first note of his music hits, everyone in the arena pays attention. Some of his entrances have involved dozens of people while others have relied on specialized props.

In fact, some of his WrestleMania and pay-per-view entrances have been longer than his actual matches. That is how special it is.

Unfortunately, many of today's Superstars have generic entrances that do nothing to enhance their character, but every so often, someone comes along who wows the crowd simply by walking to the ring.

This article will look at the best and worst entrances in WWE today.