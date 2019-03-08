Anthony Martial Fit for Arsenal Clash, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Anthony Martial will be available for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday after recovering from a groin injury, according to caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian also revealed in his pre-match press conference there is a possibility both Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera will return against the Gunners, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News: "Eric [Bailly]'s fine. Anthony will be available, and hopefully we'll have Nemanja and/or Ander ready as well, so looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days training with the team. They've done their recovery work."

United were without 10 senior players because of injury and suspension on Wednesday for their historic turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League:

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford, United won 3-1 at the Parc des Princes to qualify for the quarter-finals on away goals:

By the time Marcus Rashford smashed home the crucial penalty in second-half stoppage time, United had three teenagers on the pitch, including debutant Mason Greenwood:

Paul Pogba was suspended for the PSG fixture but will be back in action against the Gunners, and it looks as though he could be joined by his fellow first-choice midfielders, Herrera and Matic.

However, Fred and Scott McTominay both made claims for more regular first-team action against PSG:

Sunday's visit to north London could be crucial in deciding who finishes in the Premier League's top four this season. Chelsea are on the tails of both and could also have a say.

There is little doubt that the Red Devils have the momentum going into the clash.

Unai Emery's side had hit a decent vein of form recently with an unbeaten run of four games, but then they lost 3-1 to Rennes in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

United's win at PSG, meanwhile, was their ninth away win on the bounce under Solskjaer since he made his temporary switch from Molde:

When the Norwegian was appointed after Jose Mourinho's exit in mid-December, United were 11 points off the top four.

Now they look well set to finish in the Champions League spots after going 12 games unbeaten in the English top flight.

The remarkable upturn in form that Solskjaer has manufactured at Old Trafford has left many clamouring for him to be given the job permanently.

When asked about his future ahead of the Arsenal clash, he said he is only looking to the summer for now, per Duncker: "It's just the media, isn't it? I'm not here to get excited. I'm here to do my job. You cannot have two contracts when you're a manager. That [Molde] contract was terminated, and I'm contracted to Manchester United until end of June."