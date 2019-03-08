Jurgen Klopp Defends Mo Salah, Talks Liverpool Injury Updates

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Friday defended Mohamed Salah's goalscoring record ahead of Burnley's visit to Anfield on Sunday and offered injury updates ahead of the clash.

The Egyptian has found the net just once in his past seven matches and was particularly wasteful in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Everton, but Klopp is not concerned.

Per Connor Dunn of the Liverpool Echo, he said: "If you have chances in a game, you want to score, but as a manager I'm more than used to players not scoring all the time. Mo has an unbelievable scoring record, and that is a part of why we are in the position we're in now. As long as we keep creating chances, that's fine."

On the Reds' injury situation, he said:

"Dejan [Lovren] trained yesterday completely normally for the first time.

"Joe [Gomez] is now running with 100 per cent of his weight and that looks good.

"Most of the problems will be sorted probably after the international break but Dejan we have to see because he's been out for a while. He is not injured anymore but how fit he is we need to say."

Klopp also gave an update on James Milner, per the Echo's James Pearce:

Meanwhile, club captain Jordan Henderson "is fine" to face the Clarets.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been out for almost a year with a knee injury, is not ready for first-team football, but he's able to start for the under-23s:

The 18-year-old Rhian Brewster has been out even longer, around 14 months. He's further behind in his recovery, but Klopp is pleased with his progress: "Rhian is in a really good way and a place where Ox was three weeks ago probably."

Liverpool could be four points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City before they take on Burnley, as the champions are at home to Watford on Saturday.

Klopp revealed the Reds' approach won't change depending on how that match plays out, however:

"Luckily we don't have to change much. The plan is still to win football games and that is difficult enough.

"We will know the City result before we start our game but we won't make a big fuss about it because we are just fighting for the top spot in the league and it's important to be optimistic and excited.

"Our only problem this week is Burnley and that's enough—we have to be really good to beat this team, [Sean] Dyche is doing an amazing job perhaps with not the best circumstances in the league.

"We have prepared for the fact it will be tough."

Liverpool have drawn four of their past six league matches, so it's vital to their title efforts that they collect three points on Sunday.

A return to form from Salah would be a significant boost to their chances of beating Burnley and in the title race.