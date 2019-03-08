Rhian Brewster on Roberto Firmino, Liverpool Ambition, Jadon Sancho Motivation

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has been studying Roberto Firmino's game during his time out injured and revealed his desire to enter the pantheon of great strikers at Anfield.

Brewster, 18, has been out of action since January last year, when he suffered knee and ankle injuries in an awkward fall in a reserve match.

He said the time out has given him the opportunity to learn from Reds frontman Firmino, per MailOnline's Dominic King:

"He is the best at what he does. He is not an out-and-out striker; he is a false nine. He comes and gets the ball, he runs in behind. If you can take bits off him, bits off other players to put into your own game, then you can be one of the best strikers.

"I look at Bobby—his work rate, his assists, what he does on the ball. I have been watching him for 13, 14 months and it's not bad to have him as a striker to look up to, is it?"

Signed from Hoffenheim in 2015, Firmino has been an excellent addition at Anfield, having produced 61 goals and 44 assists in 181 appearances.

While he's not as prolific as some—he's only netted 20 goals in a single season twice in his career—he's an intelligent player who contributes a great deal for his side, linking play and creating space for his team-mates in the final third.

Brewster is hoping to join him in the team in the near future. He took part in Liverpool's training camp in Marbella in February:

According to manager Jurgen Klopp, it could be next season before he's ready to play, per Goal's Jack Sear:

For much of his time out, he's been joined in the treatment room by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who suffered an injury last April.

Brewster said the England international has "been very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very helpful" to him, both as a friend and an experienced player to work on his rehabilitation alongside.

As a result of the injury, Brewster is yet to make his senior debut for the club, but his ambitions go well beyond just playing for Liverpool:

"If you work hard, if you dream big, they do come true. Hopefully, this year my dream will come true and I will walk out on to Anfield. I want to finish my career here. I want to be one of the best strikers that has ever played for Liverpool."

Four months before his injury, Brewster enjoyed the high of winning the under-17s World Cup with England, scoring eight goals in the tournament to lift the trophy along with team-mates Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.

Sancho is now a regular at Borussia Dortmund, where he has produced nine goals and 14 assists in 33 appearances this season.

Football analyst Dave O'Brien gave further insight into how he's faring with BVB:

Meanwhile, Foden has made 21 first-team outings for Manchester City in this campaign, scoring five times.

Watching his team-mates do well is inspiring him to do the same: "I speak to Phil and Jadon, they are doing really well. It gives me more motivation, really. It shows that it can be done. To be honest, I just want to be out there, showing people what I can do and what I have been missing since I have been out."

Brewster isn't likely to unseat Firmino as the Reds' first-choice centre-forward when he returns to fitness.

There's scope to establish himself as a back-up along with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi, though. Neither of those players have done a great deal to make a case for a more prominent role this season, so he could find himself ahead of them in the pecking order if he can impress.

Sturridge will be out of contract at the end of the season, too. If he does not sign a new deal, the path to first-team football will be even clearer.

"I just want to get my chance at Liverpool and prove what can be done," he added. "Dreams do come true."