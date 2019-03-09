Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will begin the process of putting their nightmare UEFA Champions League exit behind them on Sunday, as they travel to Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Following back-to-back losses to Barcelona in two separate competitions and the emphatic end of their European dominance at the hands of Ajax on Tuesday, Los Blancos are now almost certain to end the 2018-19 season without silverware. They sit third in the table ahead of the weekend fixtures, 12 points off leaders Barcelona.

Their opponents will be seeking to capitalise on what has been a rotten run for Madrid. Valladolid are still big underdogs for this encounter and any point would be valuable given they're just three points above the relegation zone.

Madrid's reaction to their miserable week is a must-watch. Here are all the key details for the fixture.

Odds

Real Valladolid (17/4)

Draw (10/3)

Real Madrid (4/6)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 3:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Although domestically Los Blancos have been hit and miss in recent years, since 2013 they've been dependable in the Champions League. It's why it was such a surprise to see them crumble when Ajax came to town on Tuesday.

Not only were they beaten 4-1 on the night, seeing the Dutch side through 5-3 on aggregate, Ajax played with an ingenuity and vibrancy that's been scarce from Los Blancos for long spells of this season.

In addition, Madrid were without their suspended captain Sergio Ramos and also didn't have the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo to rely on to get them out of trouble:

Here is a reminder of the highlights from a night to forget in the Champions League for Madridistas:

In the buildup to this match with Valladolid, there has been a lot of talk about what will come next for Los Blancos. Some reports suggest this may be the final time manager Santiago Solari takes charge of the team.

According to Goal, Julen Lopetegui's successor will likely get his marching orders after the match at Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Sunday. Former Los Blancos, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be in the frame to take over.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague also told BBC Radio 5 Live that Solari may get the axe this weekend:

While there will be a lot of long-term thinking in the corridors at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment, in the short term those associated with the club will want to see a professional performance from their players on Sunday to steady the ship.

Valladolid are in rotten form at the moment too, losing four of their last five. Per The Spanish Football Podcast, the situation is tight at the bottom of the table:

At home they have struggled this term as well, picking up just two wins from their 14 La Liga matches in front of their own fans. If Sergio's team is to keep comfortably clear of a relegation scrap, that must improve before the end of the season.

It's likely to be a big atmosphere in Valladolid and it may take an under-pressure Madrid side some time to settle. Eventually, at the end of a turbulent spell of the campaign, Los Blancos will do just enough.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Real Madrid