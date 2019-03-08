PSG Chief Slams Adrien Rabiot for Nightclub Visit After Manchester United Loss

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has labelled Adrien Rabiot's decision to go to a nightclub after Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League as "unacceptable."

Rabiot was not in the squad for PSG's loss at the Parc des Princes, which saw them crash out of European competition at the last-16 stage for the third season running despite holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has been exiled from the first-team squad since late last year—his last appearance was on December 11—as he is running down his contract to its June expiration date.

After the humiliating loss, which came against a United side missing 10 first-team players, a recording appeared on social media of Rabiot, 23, out at a club:

Henrique was clearly unimpressed and slammed the midfielder's attitude, per RMC Sport (h/t Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC): "I find his attitude and lack of professionalism towards the club, his team-mates and supporters unacceptable. I would like to point out that until June 30, he remains a member of our squad."

PSG looked almost guaranteed to advance to the last eight after they outclassed United in the opening leg and scored two away goals.

When Romelu Lukaku netted in the second minute at the Parc des Princes, though, alarm bells started ringing.

Juan Bernat calmed the nerves with his equaliser after 12 minutes, but when Lukaku pounced on Gianluigi Buffon's mistake to get his second on the half-hour mark, United found themselves just one more goal away from a historic turnaround.

And in second-half stoppage time, Marcus Rashford blasted home from the spot after Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged by the video assistant referee to have handled in the area:

The defeat sparked memories of PSG's capitulation at the hands of Barcelona at the same stage two years ago, which saw them lose the second leg 6-1 after taking a 4-0 lead to Spain.

It appears Rabiot was never in line to be included on Wednesday, despite the fact that he is among PSG's best options in midfield. The France international, who joined Les Parisiens' youth ranks in 2010, is clearly headed for the exit door in the summer.

Even so, his team-mates are unlikely to have been overly impressed, and Henrique clearly still believes he has a duty to act like a PSG player.