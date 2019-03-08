Maurizio Sarri Talks About Dangers of Pressure for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri issued a warning about putting too much pressure on Callum Hudson-Odoi this early in his career after the 18-year-old netted Chelsea's third goal in their 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The teenager came off the bench with 12 minutes to go and scored in the last minute to add a deserved sheen to Chelsea's win in their UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg:

Pedro and Willian had scored Chelsea's first two goals, but the Blues missed a number of chances, especially in the first half, against the Ukrainian side.

Hudson-Odoi has now netted three goals in 324 minutes of Europa League action this season and his lack of game time in the Premier League, where he has played just 74 minutes this season, has long irked Chelsea fans, especially given Bayern Munich submitted a £35 million offer for him in January.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sarri preached patience after Thursday's comfortable win. He said he is fully confident in Hudson-Odoi's ability but does not believe he should be put under pressure this early in his career, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

"He does not have to do anything to convince me. He has convinced me he is a very great player. I have my opinion. He cannot be at the top yet. He needs to improve because he can arrive at the top only at 22 or 23, like every other player.

"So I now think we need to improve without the pressure of the media, without the pressure of the fans, without the pressure of the club. But he is in my mind for every match. In England, I think he's the only to be born in 2000 to have played 16 times.

"I think it's very dangerous, at 18, to have this pressure. You have to improve, tactically, mentally and physically, at that age. So it's dangerous for you. I don't like to speak about him for this reason."

Hudson-Odoi has been given a decent amount of minutes in cup competitions this season.

As well as Europa League appearances, he played 180 minutes in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup, setting up both goals against Nottingham Forest and scoring against Sheffield Wednesday.

However, when the fifth round came around and Chelsea were up against Manchester United, Sarri left the Englishman on the bench.

Even when the Blues were 2-0 down against the Red Devils late in the match and looking for some attacking inspiration, the Italian manager did not call on Hudson-Odoi:

Since Chelsea's tame exit from the FA Cup to United, Sarri has eased the pressure on himself and his team with four wins from five in all competitions.

The Blues are firmly in the race for the Premier League's top four, not least as they have a game in hand on their rivals:

They are also favourites to win the Europa League this season, another potential route back to the UEFA Champions League next season.

After Thursday's accomplished performance, they already have one foot in the last eight, and Hudson-Odoi will hope to earn some more minutes in the second leg in Kiev.