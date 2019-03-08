Bills' Super Bowl Odds Improve to 60-1 After Reported Antonio Brown Trade

Don Wright/Associated Press

If you were looking to put money on the Buffalo Bills as a Super Bowl dark horse in 2019, you might want to act fast.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Bills are "closing in" on a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. After that news broke, Buffalo saw its Super Bowl odds improve from 100-1 to 60-1 in the Caesars Palace sports book.

The Bills are obviously more than one elite receiver away from contending for a title in 2019. They finished 28th in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.

Having said that, Brown is a massive upgrade to a Buffalo offense that averaged 298.6 yards per game, 30th in the NFL last year. The Bills couldn't afford to go into another season with Zay Jones or Robert Foster as their top pass-catcher.

For any fans feeling a little better about Buffalo's Super Bowl LIV hopes, waiting until the full terms of the Brown trade are revealed might be a good idea. The Bills might have had to part with a valuable 2019 pick or two they could've otherwise used to further strengthen their roster.