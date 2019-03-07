Video: Cowboys' David Irving Says He Quits NFL While Appearing to Smoke Weed

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving appears to be walking away from football as he takes a stand against the NFL's anti-marijuana rules.

Irving announced his decision Thursday via Instagram, per Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema (contains profanity):

"NFL will be all over this s--t. Let 'em eat it up," Irving said, according to 247Sports' Patrik Walker. "...It is what it is. I know what I signed up for."

He also appeared to be smoking during his Instagram live:

Irving would further discuss his marijuana use (contains profanity):

He noted he was willing to take a stand for what he believes in:

This apparent retirement comes one day after he took to Instagram to rip the league's policy by calling it "bulls--t."

"Well once they do that, give me a call," Irving replied to a uStadium post on the NFL potentially relaxing its marijuana policy. "Cuz it's bulls--t how I have Xanax bars n hydros right next to me to take, given to me by the nfl of course. However, we can't smoke the same weed the staff itself smokes."

Irving was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on March 1 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was previously suspended for four games in both 2017 (performance-enhancing drugs) and 2018 (substance abuse).

Rather than deal with another ban, though, it appears as though he would rather walk away from the game.

If this is it for the 25-year-old, he is hanging up his cleats after just four seasons in the NFL. Undrafted out of Iowa State in 2015, Irving made a home for himself in Dallas. He recorded 56 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles during his Cowboys career.

The 6'7", 290-pound lineman recorded a career-high seven sacks while playing in just eight games in 2017.

Irving was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year March 13.