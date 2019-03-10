The 1 Need Each NFL Team Must Address in the Draft, Not Free Agency

0 of 32

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The NFL draft is about more than just selecting players to fill positional needs.

Teams can use it to manipulate the salary cap by getting value through set rookie wages. It can give squads a chance to target position groups they cannot in free agency or to build a surplus of talent at a position to prepare for expiring contracts. No two teams' needs are perfectly comparable, nor are the ways in which they can approach them.

For instance, one team may prioritize drafting cornerbacks because it needs new talent on the field right away. With a weak free-agent cornerback market, that need is further stressed because there is no other avenue for this team to solve the issue.

On the other hand, another team may need to address cornerback in preparation for the future. It may be that it doesn't need a rookie cornerback to start right away and instead prefers to build depth and groom future starters for whenever the current starters leave in free agency. Depending on the state of the rest of the roster, different teams can get away with different drafting priorities.

Here is one need each team must address in April's draft in Nashville, Tennessee, and how the squads can get the most value out of their picks.