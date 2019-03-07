Browns Rumors: Tyrell Williams of 'Strong Interest' to Cleveland in Free Agency

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns seem to be on the tips of everybody's tongues as the new NFL year is set to open on March 13, and wide receiver Tyrell Williams is their latest reported target.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Los Angeles Chargers receiver will "'be of strong interest' to the Browns once the legal tampering period begins on Monday."

Williams is an unrestricted free agent and has said, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN, he views himself as a No. 1 receiver. The 27-year-old could very well fulfill that prophecy in Cleveland.

Williams' best season came in 2016, when Chargers No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen missed 15 games with a torn ACL. In his place, Williams posted 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cleveland does not currently have a clear top receiver next to Jarvis Landry and could be on the verge of losing a member of their corp.

"The Browns could be interested in Williams, in part, because they haven't been able to strike a deal with former first-round pick Breshad Perriman, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent on [March 13]," Cabot reported.

Spotrac estimated Williams' free-agent market value at three years and close to $29 million, ranking 23rd among wide receivers. However, Matt Verderame of FanSided claimed multiple people within the NFL have told him Williams is set to draw the largest contract of any wide receiver this offseason.

The Browns' link to Williams comes on the heels of speculation that Cleveland is trying to finesse a trade with the New York Giants for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Cabot wrote that "a deal between the Browns and Giants doesn't appear imminent, and at least one source close to the situation doesn't see it happening."

The trade market for Beckham and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown will likely set the tone for where free-agent receivers land. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora noted Wednesday that the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders are in "strong pursuit" of Williams, but he also named the Raiders frontrunners to land Brown.

Already this offseason, general manager John Dorsey made a risky move by signing running back Kareem Hunt, who was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after video of him shoving and kicking a woman was made public by TMZ. Dorsey and the Browns may be better suited laying low and letting other teams pay an exorbitant amount for the likes of Beckham and Brown, instead setting their sights on a full-blown, cheaper pursuit of Williams.