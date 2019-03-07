49ers News: Pierre Garcon's Contract Option Declined Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon (15) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday they declined the team option on Pierre Garcon's contract for the 2019 season, making him a free agent. 

Clearing the 32-year-old off the books doesn't mean major savings for San Francisco. According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the Niners will save $1.075 million on the cap but will still have $7.2 million in dead money. 

In two seasons with the 49ers, Garcon caught 64 passes for 786 yards and a score, though injuries cut both campaigns short. Clearing his roster spot will allow the Niners to potentially add a younger and more productive wideout to a pretty weak wide receiving corps.

Kendrick Bourne led that group with 42 receptions for 487 yards and four touchdowns, while Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor all saw playing time. Of those players, Goodwin is the headliner—he caught 56 passes for 962 yards and two scores in 2017—though injuries limited him to 11 games last year, and he didn't make much of an impact with Jimmy Garoppolo out injured.

In fact, three of San Francisco's four leaders in receptions were tight end George Kittle and running backs Matt Breida and Kyle Juszczyk. So upgrading the WR position this offseason should be one of San Francisco's top priorities.

As for Garcon, he should garner interest in a pretty weak free-agency class at wide receiver, especially among teams seeking veteran experience. Garcon isn't much more than a third or fourth wideout at this point in his career, given his injury concerns of late, but he would be a nice piece for a playoff contender looking to bulk up the depth chart at the position.

