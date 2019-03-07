Jim Boeheim Cleared by Police in Car Accident That Killed Jorge Jimenez

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Investigators cleared Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim of any wrongdoing in the car accident on Feb. 20 in Syracuse, New York, that left a pedestrian dead, according to ESPN.com.

Boeheim was driving his GMC Acadia when he struck Jorge Jimenez. Jimenez had been standing next to a disabled car on a stretch of Interstate 690.

"As I get to the front of the vehicle, I observed what I believe is a person along the guardrail; there might have been more than one person," Boeheim said in the official report. "Then a split second later, I hear a loud bang, and I start coming to a stop."

The district attorney's office in Onondaga County wrote in the report that "Boeheim's operation of his motor vehicle was not reckless, unreasonable or with gross negligence."

The accident occurred shortly after Syracuse's 69-49 win over the Louisville Cardinals. Boeheim was on the Syracuse bench for the Orange's 75-65 home defeat to the Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 23. Following the game, Boeheim spoke publicly about the accident for the first time.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told reporters last week that Boeheim had been driving at or near the speed limit prior to striking Jimenez and that the case would likely be closed without any criminal charges being brought.