Alliance of American Football 2019 Week 5 Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The first season of the Alliance of American Football season reaches the halfway point this weekend, and the Week 5 schedule is highlighted by a key matchup between the Orlando Apollos and the Birmingham Iron.

The Apollos bring a perfect 4-0 record into this game in Birmingham, and the Iron are right behind at 3-1.

The Apollos are led by quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who has completed 70 of 113 passes for 1,071 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Gilbert has two solid receivers in Charles Johnson and Jalin Marshall. Johnson has caught 23 passes for 410 yards with one touchdown, while Marshall has 11 receptions for 177 yards and two TD catches.

Birmingham is led by former NFL first-round draft choice Trent Richardson and his power running game. While Richardson is averaging a paltry 2.4 yards per carry and has 160 rushing yards, he has pounded the ball into the end zone seven times.

This game is a battle for first place in the Eastern Conference

The Apollos and Iron will meet at 2 p.m. ET, and their game will be televised by TNT.

Alliance of American Football Standings

Eastern Conference

Orlando Apollos, 4-0-0, 1.000

Birmingham Iron, 3-1-0, .750

Memphis Express, 1-3-0, .250

Atlanta Legends, 1-3-0, .250

Western Conference

San Antonio Commanders, 2-2-0, .500

San Diego Fleet, 2-2-0, .500

Arizona Hotshots, 2-2-0, .500

Salt Lake Stallion, 1-3-0, .250

AAF Week 5 Schedule

Orlando at Birmingham, Saturday, 2 p.m., TNT and B/R Live

Salt Lake at San Diego, Saturday, 8 p.m., NFL Network

Memphis at Atlanta, Sunday, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network

San Antonio at Arizona, Sunday, 8 p.m., NFL Network

All games can be live streamed at aaf-live.com



San Antonio at Arizona

Two of the leading Western Conference teams will battle Sunday as the San Antonio Commanders face the Arizona Hotshots in the desert.

Both teams are tied for first place in their conference at 2-2, and the Commanders will try to get the jump on the road behind erratic quarterback Logan Woodside.

He has completed 61 of 123 passes for 735 yards and a 49.6 completion percentage. Woodside has thrown two TD passes, but he has already thrown five interceptions.

The Commanders have gotten solid production to this point from running back Kenneth Farrow II, who has rushed for 280 yards while averaging 4.2 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Hotshots want to establish their passing game, as quarterback John Wolford has triggered the AAF's most explosive air attack. He has completed 63 of 104 passes for 780 yards with a league-high eight TD passes.

Rashad Ross has been the most dangerous big-play receiver in the league to this point, having caught 19 passes for 295 yards and a league-best five TD receptions.

The Hotshots have also gotten a push from running back Jhurell Pressley, who has gained 266 yards rushing.

Championship odds

As the season approaches its midpoint, the unbeaten Apollos are the favorites to win the league's first title.

They are +150 (bet $100 to win $150) to win the championship, per OddsShark, based on their unbeaten record through the first four games. The high-scoring Hotshots are the second choice at +275.

Here's a look at the championship odds for all eight AAF teams:

Orlando Apollos, +150

Arizona Hotshots, +275

Birmingham Iron, +350

San Diego Fleet, +750

San Antonio Commanders, +1100

Salt Lake Stallions, +1400

Atlanta Legends, +4000

Memphis Express, +4000

All stats courtesy of AAF.com