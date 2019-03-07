Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Tommaso Ciampa, WrestleMania Matches and More

1 of 3

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported management knew of Tommaso Ciampa's neck injury prior to his main roster call-up and was hoping he would be able to get through TakeOver: Brooklyn on April 6 before leaving for surgery.

He added, "there is already a storyline drafted for Ciampa’s comeback."

The timing here is disappointing, both for Ciampa and fans.

The performer himself was in the midst of the greatest year of his career, having compiled Match of the Year candidates against Johnny Gargano and impressed in NXT Championship defenses against Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black.

His absence creates a hole in NXT that will be difficult to fill. Triple H and his writing team knew it would have to sooner rather than later with The Blackheart's recent debut on the main roster. Still, two years' worth of storytelling went into Ciampa vs. Gargano, and now, their epic will go unconcluded.

The silver lining? WWE officials are not allowing Ciampa to disappear without having a story already primed for his return.

One of the most gifted heels in recent history, Ciampa still has a ton to accomplish under the WWE umbrella. Here is to hoping he can recover from this ill-timed injury, come back as good as he ever was and succeed on the grandest stage in sports entertainment.