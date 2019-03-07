Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Backed for Permanent Manchester United Job by Lukaku, Shaw

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku and Luke Shaw have backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become Manchester United's next permanent manager after pulling off a historic comeback to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Marcus Rashford's controversial injury-time penalty sealed a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain that squeezed United into the competition's last eight on Wednesday.

Lukaku told Viasport (h/t Sky Sports) everyone at the club wants Solskjaer to remain and said: "I know he's going to stay, there's no doubt about that. He wants to stay, the players want him to stay. We're doing really well, we're playing like Manchester United should play. He's a young coach, he has young players as well so it's the perfect environment to develop and hopefully win trophies in the future."

Solskjaer was named manager on an interim basis in December following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, but calls for his permanent appointment have escalated following his instant success in the position.

Lukaku also spoke to beIN Sports interviewer Gary Neville and asked what else he must do to land the position:

The Belgian scored twice in the first half at the Parc des Princes in response to Juan Bernat's equaliser, but it wasn't until Rashford's spot-kick that United's fairytale comeback in Paris was complete, per BT Sport (UK only):

Shaw echoed the sentiment of support Solskjaer has received from other players and said he felt the appointment was certain, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson:

"I don't think I need to say much after all these results, it looks certain. We all love Ole and we love the job he's done so far. We're enjoying everything that's going on at the moment and the results have shown that. We've had a couple of blips but that's nine away matches [won in a row] now, they're not easy games, but it shows what Ole and his staff have done. Long may that continue."

Neville joked to former team-mate and fellow 1999 Champions League winner Solskjaer that he deserves a statue at Old Trafford for his work so far:

Solskjaer has won 14 of his 17 matches in charge of United, and their sole defeat under his care—the 2-0 home loss to PSG in the first leg—now feels unimportant. The Red Devils have also beaten Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur since he took over from Mourinho, as well as drawing 0-0 with rivals Liverpool.

Not only that, but United will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and have climbed back to fourth in the Premier League, just three points off Tottenham in third.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden cited club sources when writing the permanent appointment is seen as something of a formality, and the club's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, just needs to sign off on the contract.

Journalists joined the United playing staff in hailing Solskjaer's achievements after Wednesday's result:

The next test will come with a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, another opportunity for the Norwegian to underline he deserves the permanent manager's role at Old Trafford.