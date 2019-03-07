Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United 'Can Go All the Way' in UCL

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Manchester United side can "go all the way" in the UEFA Champions League after their remarkable victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Marcus Rashford netted a stoppage-time penalty at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday to earn United a 3-1 away win and put them through to the quarter-finals on away goals after a 2-0 defeat in the first leg:

Romelu Lukaku's first-half double had given United hope, and PSG were unable to hold out despite Juan Bernat making it 3-1 on aggregate on the night with his 12th-minute goal.

The late penalty was controversially awarded, with Slovenian referee Damir Skomina adjudging Presnel Kimpembe had handled the ball in the box when blocking Diogo Dalot's speculative shot (U.S. only):

Solskjaer hailed Rashford for keeping his cool at such a crucial moment, per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler:

"Of course, we fancy ourselves. We can go all the way, but we just have to wait for the draw and take the game as it comes. We always believed, that's the thing. This is what we do. That's Man United. The belief in the boys was what we hoped for.



"[Rashford's] fearless. He's got no doubt. When you're young, you don't have any fear. I wasn't sure we'd score. I've been in the Champions League with Molde and we got a last-minute penalty against Basel and missed it.

"The referee had a big call to make and [Kimpembe] made himself bigger so it's a clear penalty apparently. I didn't see it [the incident]. I hope it's the right decision. I tried to help the referee to calm my staff down."

The Norwegian continued his remarkable run as United manager as he picked up his 14th win in 17 games since succeeding Jose Mourinho.

Famously a Champions League winner himself in 1999, Solskjaer revealed former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and club legend Eric Cantona were in the dressing room after the match, per Wheeler:

"It's great to see the boss (Fergie) in there. Of course, he's happy and proud as well. This is how we do things at Man United."

United have now won all nine of the away matches they have played under Solskjaer.

Perhaps most remarkable about Wednesday's victory was that they did it without 10 first-team players:

By the time the penalty was awarded, United had three teenagers on the pitch in Dalot, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer had to make do without any of his first-choice central midfielders, but Fred and Scott McTominay stepped up with impressive performances:

The draw will be key to how United progress in the Champions League this season.

Given Wednesday's performance, they will be confident of winning anywhere, and of beating all three of the other clubs that have also already booked their quarter-final spots: Ajax, Porto and Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are favourites to fill the next three berths, while Bayern Munich and Liverpool's last-16 tie is too close to call after a 0-0 draw in the opening leg at Anfield.

The draw for the last eight will take place on Friday, March 15 after the quarter-finals lineup has been completed.