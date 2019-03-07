Thomas Tuchel Backs VAR Despite Manchester United's Controversial Winner

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has said he still supports the video assistant referee despite Manchester United's controversial penalty winner that knocked his side out of the UEFA Champions League last 16.

An injury-time spot-kick was given against Presnel Kimpembe for a handball in the area. Marcus Rashford converted to help United win 3-1 on the night (3-3 on aggregate) and send his side through on away goals, but Tuchel told RMC Sport (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird) more clarification on usage of VAR is required.

The German still supports the system but said: "Yes, clearly, I'm for the VAR. But I feel that the shot is not (on target) and if you make a shot that is not (on target) it does not make sense to get a penalty. I did not see and I think that with the rule of the hand, it is necessary to explain. He can explain the penalty because the rule is not clear."

Substitute Diogo Dalot sent his shot toward goal in injury time, and referee Damir Skomina decided on a spot-kick, via B/R Live (U.S. only):

United travelled to the Parc des Princes 2-0 down on aggregate and having lost Paul Pogba to suspension following his red card in the first leg. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also without a raft of injured stars, such as Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera, to name a few.

Romelu Lukaku stepped up to score his third brace in as many games either side of a Juan Bernat equaliser, via BT Sport (UK only):

Tuchel went on to acknowledge PSG's hand in their own downfall—namely Gianluigi Buffon's deflected save into Lukaku's path for United's second—but called the result "totally ridiculous":

"It's easy to explain: we made two gifts in the first half. We totally controlled the game in the first 30 minutes. We played with a lot of quality, a good mentality, a good reaction after this first gift to Manchester. We had a lot of opportunities.

"And there, without opportunity, without anything, there is this second goal of Manchester. And there, it's as if everyone said to themselves: 'They have two goals while they do not attack.' We controlled the game, it was a totally ridiculous result.

"I never felt that Manchester United was coming to win. But, hey, they did it so congratulations for that."

Journalist Chris Williams referred to comments made by UEFA's chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti earlier this season, which explained the logic behind Skomina awarding United their penalty:

This was considered by some to be PSG's best chance of ending their wait for a Champions League final date, but a sole semi-final appearance in 1995 remains their best finish in the competition.

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton appeared on BT Sport and also said the decision was correct:

The Red Devils are through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in five years as a result of their turnaround, while PSG exit in the round of 16 for a third year in succession.