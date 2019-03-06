WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 6

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 6March 7, 2019
The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is underway, and if the in-ring content of Wednesday's NXT on WWE Network is any indication, fans could be privy to the best incarnation of the annual tournament they have seen yet.
Eight teams battled for the right to advance in the tournament this week, including the reunited Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.
How did DIY fare as it battled The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, and which teams joined the winner of that match in the next round of competition?
Find out with this recap of the March 6 episode.
Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel
Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel looked to score the first upset of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as they battled Aleister Black and Ricochet.
They isolated Black, utilizing quick tags and grounding the quick-striking former NXT champion.
Ricochet received the hot tag and unloaded on the opposition until he found himself gorilla-pressed into a brainbuster. Aichner followed up with a springboard moonsault for two.
A big springboard tornado DDT followed but, again, Aichner could not score the win.
Black received the second hot tag of the match and delivered a springboard double knee to the chest of Barthel.
After a big suicide dive from The One and Only wiped out Barthel, Black obliterated Aichner with Black Mass for the win.
Result
Black and Ricochet defeated Aichner and Barthel
Grade
A
Analysis
Barthel and Aichner are the future of the NXT tag team division, as evidenced by their performance here and in every one of their televised opportunities of late. They looked every bit the equal of Black and Ricochet, and more importantly, their chemistry was clearly superior.
Black and Ricochet figure to go far in this year's Dusty Classic, as they should. They are staples of NXT and bring the tournament a considerable level of star power. The question is whether WWE would actually book them to win it over a more traditional tag team.
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch have had opportunities at the NXT Tag Team Championships in the past, but Wednesday night, they battled a hungry, determined tandem of Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, The Forgotten Sons.
The heels worked over Lorcan for the majority of the match until grizzled vet Burch tagged in.
The hard-hitting babyfaces made the mistake of tagging Lorcan back in. The Bostonian fell prey to a crab by Cutler, who nearly forced a tapout. A big headbutt by Burch broke the submission hold. A tag to Burch kept the heroes alive.
He fought out of a double-team move and tagged Lorcan back in. The quick tags continued as the established tandem kept The Forgotten Sons off guard.
Blake tagged in, though, seized control, and the heels delivered a double-team inverted DDT/double stomp combo for the win.
Result
The Forgotten Sons defeated Lorcan and Burch
Grade
B
Analysis
Lorcan and Burch were the better team, but it was Cutler and Blake who seized one opening, delivered one finisher and picked up the monumental victory that could give them the momentum they have been lacking since their arrival.
Lorcan and Burch are phenomenal, but unfortunately, they can never seem to pick up that one win that catapults them to the upper echelon of the division. Their feud with Undisputed Era feels like an eternity ago, and with so many other teams thriving ahead of them, it is unlikely they ever reach the proverbial promised land in NXT.
The Street Profits vs. Mustache Mountain
NXT UK's Tyler Bate and Trent Seven—Mustache Mountain—battled The Street Profits in the third of four Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches Wednesday.
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford isolated Trent Seven, seizing control of the match and keeping the popular Brits reeling. They grounded Seven and worked a neck cravat. Even when the grizzled vet was able to make the tag to Bate, The Street Profits fought to regain control.
At one point, Dawkins flattened Bate with a spinebuster, and Ford followed with a frog splash for what should have been three. Instead, Bate shot his shoulder off the mat at two, leaving the aggressors in disbelief.
The action continued until Seven delivered a nasty dragon suplex on the ring apron to Ford, leaving Dawkins to fall to a double-team maneuver by Mustache Moutain that secured the team the victory.
Result
Mustache Mountain defeated The Street Profits
Grade
B
Analysis
Whether they were motivated by their opponents or not, this was the best performance we have seen out of The Street Profits from an in-ring perspective to date. They were dynamic, showed real emotion and proved they can be more than the fun-loving babyfaces.
They looked phenomenal in keeping up with Bate and Seven and, even in defeat, raised their stock.
Bate and Seven were the right team to go over, even if the likelihood of an overall victory is low.
Velveteen Dream Addresses the NXT Universe
New North American champion Velveteen Dream planned to address his victory over Johnny Gargano from two weeks ago, but things did not quite go as expected.
Matt Riddle's music played, and the wildly popular babyface interrupted the proceedings.
He made his interest in the title known before Dream demanded the spotlight be put back on him to close out the segment.
Grade
B
Analysis
Short, sweet and to the point, this did exactly what it set out to by foreshadowing the upcoming rivalry over the title.
Riddle and Dream are two of the bright young stars of NXT's future, so it makes sense that management would want to program them against each other and see what magic they can create.
If they fail to do so, the direction the brand takes going forward could be altered.
DIY vs. Undisputed Era
Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reunited for the first time in two years as DIY, teaming up to face Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.
DIY frustrated Fish and O'Reilly early, completely outclassing them from the opening bell. A leg sweep on the apron to Gargano allowed the heels to seize control. They cut off the ring, keeping Johnny Wrestling from tagging the NXT champion into the match.
The desperation tag to Ciampa sparked a babyface comeback. They appeared to have things in hand, but a kick from O'Reilly cleared Ciampa out of the way. He then countered a slingshot spear attempt from Gargano into a guillotine choke.
The former North American champion fought out, and the Superstars exchanged hard forearms and a nasty double clothesline.
The action broke down, and Undisputed Era capitalized.
Fish delivered a falcon arrow to Ciampa off the top rope, and O'Reilly followed with a knee and then armbar attempt.
Ultimately, Ciampa and Gargano recovered and delivered their kick/running knee combo to put away O'Reilly and secure their first victory as a tandem in what felt like an eternity.
Result
DIY defeated Undisputed Era
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was a pay-per-view quality match that was totally worth the show running 15 minutes over for.
The action was nonstop, the drama was solid and the "How will they coexist?" story was so on point that the result was a phenomenal bit of television.
Gargano and Ciampa never missed a beat, showing the type of chemistry that led them to the NXT tag team titles and recognition as one of the best teams in brand history.
O'Reilly and Fish, an incarnation of Undisputed Era we have not seen in quite some time, flashed back to their days as reDRagon with a performance that would fair well when put up with their best Ring of Honor work.
The outcome was obvious, but that did not hurt what was the best match of the week in WWE and one that will be difficult to surpass come this weekend's Fastlane pay-per-view.