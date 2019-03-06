WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 6

1 of 5

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel looked to score the first upset of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as they battled Aleister Black and Ricochet.

They isolated Black, utilizing quick tags and grounding the quick-striking former NXT champion.

Ricochet received the hot tag and unloaded on the opposition until he found himself gorilla-pressed into a brainbuster. Aichner followed up with a springboard moonsault for two.

A big springboard tornado DDT followed but, again, Aichner could not score the win.

Black received the second hot tag of the match and delivered a springboard double knee to the chest of Barthel.

After a big suicide dive from The One and Only wiped out Barthel, Black obliterated Aichner with Black Mass for the win.

Result

Black and Ricochet defeated Aichner and Barthel

Grade

A

Analysis

Barthel and Aichner are the future of the NXT tag team division, as evidenced by their performance here and in every one of their televised opportunities of late. They looked every bit the equal of Black and Ricochet, and more importantly, their chemistry was clearly superior.

Black and Ricochet figure to go far in this year's Dusty Classic, as they should. They are staples of NXT and bring the tournament a considerable level of star power. The question is whether WWE would actually book them to win it over a more traditional tag team.