Neymar on Instagram After Manchester United's Win vs. PSG: 'Go F--k Yourselves'

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar left no room for doubt regarding his feeling toward the decisive penalty that sent Manchester United into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford scored from the spot in the fourth minute of second-half injury time, making the aggregate score 3-3 over the two-legged tie. United got the nod on away goals. Manchester United received the penalty after the referee—upon watching a video review—determined Presnel Kimpembe handled the ball in the 18-yard box.

Needless to say, Neymar wasn't pleased.

"This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR," he said on Instagram, per the Independent's Ed Malyon. "There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f--k yourselves!"

Neymar's stunned reaction immediately after the match will be one of the night's lasting images.

This is the third straight season PSG bowed out of the Champions League in the round of 16. Regardless of the circumstances of Wednesday's loss, the club's failure to advance further in Europe despite an influx of world-class players continues to be a disappointment.

In the days and weeks ahead, supporters are likely to channel their frustrations toward match referee Damir Skomina, who awarded the controversial penalty.