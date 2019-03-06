Ronda Rousey's Post-WrestleMania Plans, Fandango Update, Ryback in WWE Roundup

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Ronda Rousey Not Advertised at WWE Events Past WrestleMania

In an interview with ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Ronda Rousey declined to entertain the rumors she might leave WWE for an extended hiatus following WrestleMania 35. If WWE's promotional strategy is any indication, Rousey will be out the door after WrestleMania.

According to Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri, the Raw women's champion is advertised to appear at all of the remaining Raws leading up to The Showcase of the Immortals. However, her last advertised appearance is the April 8 Raw, which is the night after WrestleMania 35.

Cards are always subject to change in wrestling, and WWE may be intentionally omitting Rousey from its future events in order to keep fans guessing.

But the company has used the post-WrestleMania Raw as a way to write Brock Lesnar off of television for months at a time.

WWE could go back to that well as a way to explain Rousey's departure.

Fandango Opens Up About His Goals Ahead of In-Ring Return

For the most part, Fandango has been a comedy act in WWE. First he was a ballroom dancer who didn't want to actually wrestle because announcers couldn't properly say his name. Then he became one half of The Fashion Police with Tyler Breeze.

In both instances, Fandango made the characters work. But comedy often only gets a wrestler so far in WWE. Fandango revealed in an interview on the WWE Performance Center's YouTube channel he has much higher aims when he steps back inside the ring.

Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon provided a transcription of Fandango's comments:

"2019, you know—I was watching some of my old matches, and I like doing the comedy stuff in the ring, but I think I'd like to have some more serious matches. Dusty [Rhodes] would always tell us, 'It's your body of work' and I've checked the comedy box off on my body of work. And I'm proud of a lot of the cool vignettes we've done, promos, and being able to show personality, something I didn't have a lot of 10 or 15 years ago when I was wrestling because I was intimidated by the camera."

At 37, Fandango isn't a young up-and-comer in the WWE ranks. There's still time, though, for him to change the general narrative of his career.

Ryback Gives Advice to Big E

Particularly in the 1980s, WWE was considered the "land of the giants" because of the muscular physiques of the promotion's top stars.

Ryback apparently believes that moniker remains true. The former intercontinental champion tweeted at Big E, calling him "the last big guy around."

Rusev couldn't help but respond to the veiled shot Ryback took at him in the tweet.

Considering his WWE run could justifiably be deemed a disappointment and Big E is still going strong, Ryback may not be the best guy to offer any pointers.