Champions League Results 2019: Qualified Teams After Wednesday Round of 16 Ties

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester United completed an exhilarating and historic comeback after overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit by winning 3-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on away goals.

VAR controversy helped decide things at the Parc des Princes when Presnel Kimpembe was deemed to have blocked a shot with his arm. After a lengthy review by referee Damir Skomina, it was left to Marcus Rashford to beat Gianluigi Buffon from the penalty spot and send United into the last eight.

Things were almost as dramatic in Porto as the hosts forced extra time after carving out a 2-1 lead after 90 minutes. VAR again played its part as Porto were awarded a penalty deep into the extra session after Alessandro Florenzi was adjudged to have hauled down Fernando Andrade dos Santos in the box.

Alex Telles stepped up to send the Dragons into the last eight, where they and United will join Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wednesday's Results

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (United through on away goals)

Porto 3-1 AS Roma(Porto through 4-3 on aggregate)

Romelu Lukaku was the beneficiary of alarming PSG generosity early on. First, he capitalised on a short pass back from Thilo Kehrer before rounding Gianluigi Buffon and scoring from a diminishing angle.

Les Parisiens hit back when raiding left-back Juan Bernat slotted in. Former Valencia star Bernat was running riot against Eric Bailly, a central defender asked to play right-back.

PSG didn't build on the quick equaliser, though, and another calamity gave United renewed hope before the break. Buffon weakly parried a shot from Marcus Rashford, allowing Lukaku to tap in:

The Belgium international is on a prolific run having also scored braces in each of his last two matches in the Premier League. In the process, Lukaku is making a mockery of the Red Devils' highest-earner:

A surprisingly defensive approach from both sides stifled the game in the second half until the penalty incident made the seemingly impossible possible for the Red Devils.

Substitute Diogo Dalot, who had replaced the struggling Bailly, slammed a shot at Kimpembe. The latter's attempt to block prompted Skomina to consult a video review and eventually point to the spot.

Rashford then made no mistake to send United through:

Porto appeared in control of the tie when Tiquinho Soares opened the scoring after 26 minutes. The away goals advantage didn't last long, though, as the hosts were pegged back from penalty spot.

Daniele De Rossi stepped up to convert from 12 yards after talented midfielder Diego Perotti won the spot-kick. Roma's aggregate lead was wiped out seven minutes after the break when the prolific Moussa Marega netted his sixth goal in the competition after meeting a low cross from winger Jesus Corona.

Mexico international Corona was consistently providing the flourish in Porto's approach play.

Even so, Porto couldn't add to the lead in normal time, so an extra 30 minutes was needed. The flashpoint came when Florenzi's tussle with dos Santos led to a review.

Fortunately for the 2004 winners, Telles was unerring from the spot.