NBA Power Rankings: Lakers Slide, Rockets Rise with 5 Weeks to Go

15. Brooklyn Nets (15)

The latest deck shuffle from head coach Kenny Atkinson helped the Brooklyn Nets wiggle out of an 0-2 start to salvage a 2-2 week. While playing Dallas and Cleveland surely helped, Brooklyn nevertheless saw promising returns from moving Allen Crabbe and Rodions Kurucs into the opening group while joining Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert on the second team.

The additions of Crabbe and Kurucs to the first five better spaces the floor for D'Angelo Russell to operate. Meanwhile, the pairing of Dinwiddie and LeVert—both top-25 in drives per game—gives Brooklyn a downhill attacker on either side and an ability to put constant pressure on the defense.

14. Detroit Pistons (17)

So, here's the thing—we'd love to celebrate the Detroit Pistons' torrid play of late. Like, how they're 10-3 with the best offense and efficiency in basketball since the start of February. The problem is team MVP Blake Griffin says there's nothing to celebrate.

"My message to our guys is, like, what have we done? We've had a good stretch. A lot of teams have had good stretches," Griffin said, per Pistons.com's Keith Langlois. "Being in the sixth or seventh seed is absolutely nothing to be proud of. We tricked off two months of basketball."

Fine then, Blake, we'll shift the spotlight from the team to its rapidly maturing man in the middle. Andre Drummond, 25 years old and playing his seventh NBA season, has quite possibly found the key to maximizing his potential. Sure, he's been an All-Star before (twice, actually), but he's never been like this: 20.8 points on 62.1 percent shooting, 15.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 steals a night in this 13-game surge.

13. Indiana Pacers (11)

It isn't fair to the Indiana Pacers to treat any skid as the one that possibly derails them for good. It's just that when a single-star squad loses said star to season-ending surgery, logic leads you to believe there's only so long it can delay the inevitable.

The Pacers aren't going to miss the playoffs or anything, and they remain in the driver's seat for hosting a first-round series. But with four losses in their last six games and a challenging schedule awaiting them, they're in danger of losing a lot of momentum ahead of what was already going to be a daunting postseason trip.

12. San Antonio Spurs (13)

The San Antonio Spurs are strange. Long the model of NBA consistency, Gregg Popovich's group has been anything but this season. Not even two weeks back, their playoff hopes seemed in jeopardy on the heels of a disastrous 1-7 rodeo road trip. But now, they're riding a four-game winning streak which includes victories over the Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

"It almost seems like we've just been able to flip a switch, which isn't the easiest thing to do," Patty Mills told reporters. "... It's been our defense that has won it for us."

The Spurs had the NBA's worst defense during that dismal trip. They've rocketed up to second since. The old reliables have become the unpredictables, but the Alamo City won't be complaining if this ends with yet another trip to the second season.

11. Portland Trail Blazers (8)

Not even a 51-spot from Damian Lillard could save the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. They dropped a tough overtime loss to an Oklahoma City Thunder team they're now chasing in the standings.

After entering the week on a five-game winning streak, Portland has cooled off with a 1-3 stretch. That's no reason to sound the death knell, but everyone's margin for error is about to rapidly shrink. And as good as the Blazers have been, skeptics will continue to question if Portland's potent backcourt has enough help around it to avoid another first-round flop.