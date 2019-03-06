Terrell Owens to Join Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, More as 28th Member of 49ers HOF

John Hefti/Associated Press

Terrell Owens has once again been named to a Hall of Fame.

This time, he'll be in attendance for his induction.

The 49ers announced Wednesday that Owens will be the 28th member of the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. Hall of Fame.

49ers CEO Jed York reflected on Owens' time with the organization:

"Over the course of eight seasons, the 49ers Faithful were fortunate to have front row seats to watch Terrell Owens develop into one of the most prolific wide receivers in the history of the NFL. Not only was Terrell one of the most physically gifted athletes to ever play the game, but he was also one of the most competitive. We are so very proud and honored to induct Terrell into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, where he will take his place among the all-time greats in our team’s history."

Owens, 45, spent his first eight NFL seasons with the 49ers. He earned four Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro selections before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Upon hearing the news, Owens had this to say:

"I am so humbled to be mentioned with the likes and greats of Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice and many others that have represented the San Francisco 49ers organization. I wouldn’t be who I am and have accomplished what I did, number one, without God and without the push of my teammates and coaches, especially Coach Larry Kirksey and Coach George Stewart. The Bay Area is where I began my career, and I will forever be indebted to the 49ers and recognized as one of the 49ers greats. I am honored to be inducted in the 49ers Hall of Fame as this is a special moment with a special group of individuals. Thank you, again, to the 49ers organization and 49ers Faithful."

