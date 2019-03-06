Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers' East Dunbartonshire Home Burgled

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2019

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City reacts during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Leicester City at Vicarage Road on March 03, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers' East Dunbartonshire home in Scotland was burgled in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Per BBC News, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 01:55 on Wednesday 6 March, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden. No one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property."

Police confirmed they have launched an investigation into the burglary.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

