Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers' East Dunbartonshire Home Burgled

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers' East Dunbartonshire home in Scotland was burgled in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Per BBC News, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 01:55 on Wednesday 6 March, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden. No one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property."

Police confirmed they have launched an investigation into the burglary.

