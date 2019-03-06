Cowboys Rumors: DAL Has No Interest in Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Eric Weddle

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 23: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by free safety Earl Thomas #29 and cornerback Tre Flowers #37 of the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The safety position may be a need for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but it doesn't appear the team will make a run at any of the spot's top free agents, according to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic on Wednesday:

That jibed with a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano on Tuesday:

                                

