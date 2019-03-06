Cowboys Rumors: DAL Has No Interest in Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Eric Weddle

Cowboys Rumors: DAL Has No Interest in Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Eric WeddleMarch 6, 2019
The safety position may be a need for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but it doesn't appear the team will make a run at any of the spot's top free agents, according to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic on Wednesday:
Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins
Let’s clear this up now. A source tells @TheAthleticDFW Cowboys have no interest in Earl Thomas or Landon Collins. The financial price is too steep. This isn’t new news. Now Cowboys also have no interest in Eric Weddle either. Price is everything.
That jibed with a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano on Tuesday:
Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN
I'm sure their top choice is Earl, but I don't get the sense the Cowboys are planning on a huge spend at the safety position. Could be wrong. https://t.co/h1NYLAgTkg
