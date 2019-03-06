NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars Receiving Calls for Safety Tashaun Gipson

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Teams have reportedly called the Jacksonville Jaguars to inquire about the availability of safety Tashaun Gipson.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is believed that the Jags are open to trading him. Gipson has two years remaining on his contract, and he is set to make $9.1 million in 2019 and $9.3 million in 2020.

Per Spotrac, the Jaguars have the least amount of salary-cap space in the NFL at $263,136, which may contribute to their reported willingness to part with Gipson.

Last week, Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed Gipson as a potential cap casualty as the Jaguars look to position themselves to make moves in free agency and sign their draft picks:

ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported last week that the Jags are expected to sign quarterback Nick Foles in free agency, which would require Jacksonville to make some room financially.

The 28-year-old Gipson spent the past three seasons with the Jaguars after opening his career as a member of the Cleveland Browns for four years. He is a one-time Pro Bowler stemming from his six-interception performance with the Browns in 2014.

During his three-year stint in Jacksonville, Gipson has appeared in and started all 48 of the Jaguars' regular-season games. After enjoying one of the best seasons of his career in 2017 with 64 tackles, seven passes defended and four interceptions, Gipson dropped off a bit.

The former University of Wyoming standout finished with just 54 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception for a Jaguars team that finished a disappointing 5-11 after reaching the AFC Championship Game the previous season.

If Jacksonville does trade Gipson, it will leave a significant hole at safety alongside 2018 third-round pick Ronnie Harrison. In-house options to replace Gipson include Jarrod Wilson, C.J. Reavis and Cody Davis.

Most likely, the Jaguars will be tasked with finding a cheaper alternative in free agency or through the draft. It isn't an ideal scenario, but given how much talent Jacksonville has elsewhere on defense, it may be able to get by with a weaker player at safety if it means improving elsewhere.