Toby Alderweireld Says New Stadium Move Will Be 'Massive' for Tottenham Hotspur

JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld says moving into the new stadium will be "massive" for the club.

Per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, Tottenham hope to move out of Wembley Stadium and into their new home in April, and Alderweireld believes that will be a boost for the Lilywhites:

"Even if we've never played there, it's going to be our home.

"We did well at Wembley but to make it our home was difficult. Sometimes the stadium wasn't full because there was a maximum [attendance cap] as well. The new stadium will be massive for us.

"In the north London derby, even at Wembley, the atmosphere was incredible. Imagine that atmosphere at the new stadium. There will be no club in the world like this."

Spurs were hoping to be in their new ground at the start of the season, but are still yet to move in after facing delays in the stadium's completion.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke after his side progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline over Borussia Dortmund, and he offered an update on the stadium, per the Standard's Jack Rosser:

The next round of the Champions League takes place on April 9-10 and 16-17.

According to Kilpatrick, whether Spurs will play in their new stadium for the home leg could depend on the March 15 draw—which determines whether they're home or away in the opening leg—and how Brighton & Hove Albion fare in the FA Cup.

Spurs are scheduled to host the Seagulls in their next home match on April 7. However, that will be postponed if Brighton beat Millwall in the FA Cup, as they'll be playing at Wembley in the semi-finals that weekend.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Both Tottenham and UEFA are said to prefer that the first match in the new stadium be a domestic fixture. If Brighton go through and Spurs are drawn to play at home in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, it seems they'll be returning to Wembley for that game.

Although the venue isn't going to be a decisive factor when it comes to Spurs' chances of reaching the final four in Europe, playing in the new stadium would likely be a timely boost for the supporters and players alike.

Much will depend on who their opponents will be, but Spurs will be confident after comfortably outclassing Dortmund over two legs in the round of 16, which Kilpatrick was impressed with:

Progression in the Champions League is important as they look to establish themselves among Europe's elite long-term. Moving into their new stadium will be another step toward that goal.