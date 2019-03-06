Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Steelers 'Moving Quickly'; Jets, Cardinals Out

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NFL-wide pursuit of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly may reach a conclusion soon.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Steelers told teams things are "moving quickly" and to "give their best offers ASAP." Rapoport added that while three new teams have entered the running, the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are both out on Brown.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted teams that have spoken to the Steelers about Brown "have been told that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.