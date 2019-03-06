Marco Verratti Says He's Open to Staying at PSG for the Rest of His Career

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has spoken about the prospect of finishing his career at the club.

The Italy international is among the most gifted playmakers in European football, and he has been linked with a possible departure on multiple occasions during his time with the Ligue 1 side.

Speaking to Le Parisien (h/t Goal), the 26-year-old said he would be open to staying at the Parc des Princes for a while, although he wasn't aware of any contract negotiations that would extend his stay beyond his deal's 2021 expiration date:

"These are things I do not even talk about. I know that my agent [Mino Raiola] and the club talk to each other sometimes. But we did not sign anything. I still have many years to go on my contract. I have no problem signing a new contract here.

"I'm 27 soon, if I sign another contract it will be for four or five years. I can finish my career here, if the club wants it. Whatever happens, I will always remain grateful to PSG."

As Goal relayed, both Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with the Italian recently. In 2017, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu told Sport (h/t Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC) that Verratti was a player they admired and wanted to sign.

Despite the rumours, Verratti has remained in Paris and is still a crucial player. Given the team have seen their midfield resources reduced in recent transfer windows, the onus on him has only grown.

Per OptaJean, having recently returned from injury, he proved how vital he is to the side with an impressive performance in the 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Manchester United:

Football journalist Peter Hall said Verratti made other fine midfielders look average with that performance:

Given he broke on to the scene at such a young age, it's easy to forget that Verratti arguably has his peak years ahead of him.

While his season has been blemished by injuries, there have been signs of him developing under manager Thomas Tuchel. His technical ability and passing range shine through every time he steps on to the field, but in games like the one against United, he was disciplined off the ball and mature when the situation required.

Rory Smith of the New York Times said the Italian is PSG's key man:

PSG are fortunate to have him, and Tuchel will need to provide ample support to Verratti in this central area. With Adrien Rabiot's contract poised to expire in the summer, a revamp of the team in midfield will surely be on the cards.

The club will at least be content that Verratti is committed to the cause, and while there have been regular rumours about his future in previous summers, the focus will surely be on getting players to enhance the influence of the Italian.