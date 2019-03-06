Lucas Torreira Banned for 3 Games After Red Card in Arsenal Draw with Tottenham

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been handed a three-game ban for his stoppage-time red card in the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Per Malik Ouzia of the Evening Standard, the FA rejected Arsenal's appeal, meaning Torreira will miss Sunday's meeting with Manchester United, as well as Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United and Everton.

Torreira, 23, did not start against Spurs but replaced Matteo Guendouzi at half-time.

His sending off in the closing seconds for a challenge on Danny Rose was the last in a string of twists in an action-packed final quarter at Wembley.

Aaron Ramsey's opener had put Arsenal ahead in the first half, and the Gunners looked to be cruising to a deserved and accomplished victory before Harry Kane converted a controversial penalty 16 minutes from time:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then had a chance to re-establish Arsenal's lead from the spot in the final minute of normal time, but his weak penalty was saved by Hugo Lloris.

Arsenal's failure to win meant they remained four points behind Tottenham in third, and they were subsequently replaced in fourth when Manchester United beat Southampton later in the day:

Sunday's clash with the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium could be crucial to deciding which side ends up in the top four at the end of 2018-19.

Torreira will be a big loss, as he has proved a valuable player for Arsenal this season since making a transfer from Sampdoria last July.