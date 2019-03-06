Mauricio Pochettino Receives Fine, 2-Game Touchline Ban for Mike Dean Spat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-game touchline ban and fined £10,000 by the FA after his on-pitch confrontation with referee Mike Dean following Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Burnley last month. 

The FA confirmed the news on Wednesday, meaning Pochettino will be in the stands for upcoming games against Southampton and Liverpool in the Premier League:

                

