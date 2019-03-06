Mauricio Pochettino Receives Fine, 2-Game Touchline Ban for Mike Dean Spat

Mauricio Pochettino Receives Fine, 2-Game Touchline Ban for Mike Dean SpatMarch 6, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-game touchline ban and fined £10,000 by the FA after his on-pitch confrontation with referee Mike Dean following Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Burnley last month.
The FA confirmed the news on Wednesday, meaning Pochettino will be in the stands for upcoming games against Southampton and Liverpool in the Premier League:
FA Spokesperson @FAspokesperson
[2/2] The Tottenham Hotspur manager accepted an improper conduct charge from The FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – at the end of the game against Burnley on 23 February.
