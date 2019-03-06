Santiago Solari Says 'Of Course' Real Madrid Missed Banned Sergio Ramos vs. Ajax

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has said his side missed Sergio Ramos during their loss to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

After winning the first leg of their last-16 tie 2-1 in the Netherlands, Madrid were humbled in front of their own supporters in the return fixture, as an enterprising Ajax team ran out deserved 4-1 winners on the night.

Madrid were without Ramos for the second leg due to the suspension he picked up in Amsterdam; the Spain defender was also given an extra match ban after he was judged to have earned the yellow card on purpose.

If Ramos did pick up the suspension intentionally it backfired spectacularly, as his side struggled without his leadership. It's something Solari picked up on after the game, per Tom Storer of Goal:

"Without talking bad about any player, of course we missed the captain. It's still a painful week. The fans have been spectacular. They've been supporting a difficult moment, they have not caught up with us.

"They are three times European champions, today we have been eliminated. It is a very sad moment, and it puts in context what they have done before. It is very difficult to win. Madrid always comes back and always comes back stronger."

Here are the highlights from a remarkable night in the Spanish capital (U.S. only):

Per Squawka Football, without Ramos, Madrid have been nowhere near as effective in the Champions League:

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said his team capitalised on the fact the Los Blancos skipper wasn't involved on Tuesday:

Although Ramos' performances have been inconsistent overall in recent years, Real have been able to depend on him in the biggest matches.

In the Champions League he has not only provided organisational skills and defensive aggression, he's made crucial challenges and even chipped in with vital goals when his team have needed them.

Ramos was sat in the stands at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, and he was being filmed as the subject of a documentary, as Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse relayed:

With Los Blancos down in third place in La Liga, James Maw of FourFourTwo joked about what Ramos' remaining suspension will mean for next season:

One of the keys to Madrid being so dominant in Europe in recent seasons—they've won the last three editions of the competition, and four of the last five—has been the huge characters in the team. Despite his faults, Ramos is one of those figures who has hauled Los Blancos over the line at times.

Ramos will lament a lapse of judgement in this instance and have to wait if he is to get his hands on the Champions League trophy for a fifth time. However, on Tuesday's evidence, Madrid have a long way to go before they're ready to challenge for this prize again.