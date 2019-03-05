Watch Samoa Joe Win Fatal 4-Way to Capture US Title on WWE SmackDown

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com

Samoa Joe earned the first title in his WWE career in dramatic fashion.

The wrestler won the U.S. title during WWE SmackDown Tuesday after pinning Andrade at the end of a Fatal 4-Way match:

He also stopped Rey Mysterio from potentially getting the win just a few seconds earlier after flying off the top of the ring.

The match was a result of an open challenge from R-Truth, which was answered by Samoa Joe, Andrade and Mysterio. Only one was able to come away with the championship, though, and it was the big man who left the ring with the belt.

R-Truth originally grabbed the U.S. title from Shinsuke Nakamura in January after Royal Rumble, but he went home empty-handed Tuesday.

