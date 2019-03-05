James Harden's Dominance Propels Rockets Past Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

James Harden scored 19 of his 35 points in the final 7:08 as the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 107-95 on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points for the 46-19 Raps, who have lost three of their last five games. Pascal Siakam (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Serge Ibaka (10 points, 15 boards) both finished with double-doubles. Ibaka also blocked five shots.

Clint Capela grabbed 15 rebounds for the 39-25 Rockets, who have won six straight. Gerald Green dropped 18 points off the bench.

What's Next?

Both teams play Friday. Toronto will visit the New Orleans Pelicans, while Houston will host the Philadelphia 76ers.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.