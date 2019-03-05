James Harden's Dominance Propels Rockets Past Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 6, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 5: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Toronto Raptors on March 5, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

James Harden scored 19 of his 35 points in the final 7:08 as the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 107-95 on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points for the 46-19 Raps, who have lost three of their last five games. Pascal Siakam (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Serge Ibaka (10 points, 15 boards) both finished with double-doubles. Ibaka also blocked five shots.

Clint Capela grabbed 15 rebounds for the 39-25 Rockets, who have won six straight. Gerald Green dropped 18 points off the bench.

                 

What's Next?

Both teams play Friday. Toronto will visit the New Orleans Pelicans, while Houston will host the Philadelphia 76ers.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Full 1st-round breakdown

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Full 1st-round breakdown

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    'When You're Most Dangerous Person on the Court, [Size] Doesn't Matter'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'When You're Most Dangerous Person on the Court, [Size] Doesn't Matter'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for Under-the-Radar FAs 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Landing Spots for Under-the-Radar FAs 🔮

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's to Blame for the Lakers? Everybody.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who's to Blame for the Lakers? Everybody.

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report